Heritage Financial Services LLC Increases Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Heritage Financial Services LLC lifted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 204.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,803 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 105.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.54. 8,778,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,028,157. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.57 and a 200-day moving average of $90.54. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $72.11 and a 52-week high of $107.73.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.24.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

