Heritage Financial Services LLC Invests $233,000 in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ELV. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.26.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE ELV traded down $1.15 on Friday, reaching $483.54. The company had a trading volume of 815,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,062. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $474.72 and its 200 day moving average is $489.74. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.02 and a 52-week high of $549.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

