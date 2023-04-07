Heritage Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 26,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 11,958 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 106.6% in the third quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 15,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.49. The company had a trading volume of 7,399,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,963,636. The stock has a market cap of $70.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $46.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.39 and a 200 day moving average of $39.35.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

