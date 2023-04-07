Heritage Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 1,279,551 Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,279,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,931,000. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF comprises 7.3% of Heritage Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Heritage Financial Services LLC owned about 9.07% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFEV. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the second quarter worth $58,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 50.2% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 36,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 12,195 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Performance

DFEV stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $23.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,645. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.63. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $25.79. The firm has a market cap of $329.66 million, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.79.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

