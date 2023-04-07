HI (HI) One Day Volume Hits $481,761.07

HI (HI) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. During the last week, HI has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One HI token can currently be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a market cap of $27.97 million and $481,761.07 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00008053 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025464 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00031071 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00018744 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003522 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,908.53 or 1.00099888 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000125 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.01030938 USD and is up 1.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $492,822.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

