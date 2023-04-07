Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,742 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for about 1.9% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,761 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 110,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,588,000 after buying an additional 58,429 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HON. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.13.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of HON opened at $190.46 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The company has a market capitalization of $127.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.67%.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.