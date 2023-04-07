Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.89

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.89 and traded as low as $0.81. Hong Kong and China Gas shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 186,897 shares traded.

Hong Kong and China Gas Trading Up 2.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hong Kong and China Gas

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hong Kong and China Gas stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,760 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hong Kong and China Gas were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Hong Kong and China Gas

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass; agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, photovoltaic projects, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

