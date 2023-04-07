i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU) Stock Price Down 1.2%

i-80 Gold Corp. (TSE:IAU – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.31 and last traded at C$3.36. Approximately 641,808 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 845,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$5.50 price objective on i-80 Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Get i-80 Gold alerts:

i-80 Gold Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.76. The firm has a market cap of C$825.12 million and a P/E ratio of -7.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.21.

i-80 Gold Company Profile

i-80 Gold ( TSE:IAU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07). i-80 Gold had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 214.29%. The company had revenue of C$15.81 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that i-80 Gold Corp. will post 0.0128741 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lone Tree property covering an area of approximately 12,000 acres located in Battle Mountain-Eureka, Northern Nevada; Ruby Hill property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada; McCoy-Cove project covering 31,000 acres located in Battle Mountain Trend, Nevada; and Buffalo Mountain property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada as well as controls Granite Creek Project located in Getchell Trend, Northern Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for i-80 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-80 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.