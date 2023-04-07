ICON (ICX) Trading Up 61.6% This Week

ICON (ICX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 7th. During the last seven days, ICON has traded up 61.6% against the dollar. One ICON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001299 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a total market capitalization of $346.11 million and $342.39 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About ICON

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 953,711,353 coins and its circulating supply is 953,711,341 coins. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 953,693,777.6142212 with 953,693,383.5499604 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.38040052 USD and is up 3.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $326,299,525.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

