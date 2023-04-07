IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Insider George Gauthier Sells 935 Shares of Stock

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) insider George Gauthier sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $11,781.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,862.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
IGM Biosciences Stock Down 4.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $11.27 on Friday. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $28.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.78 and a 200-day moving average of $20.14.
IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.50) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current year.
IGMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on IGM Biosciences from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on IGM Biosciences from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.44.
IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).
