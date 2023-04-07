Incitec Pivot (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Shares Down 5.8%

Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY – Get Rating) was down 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.11. Approximately 5,992 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 7,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.
Incitec Pivot Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average of $2.40.
Incitec Pivot Company Profile
Incitec Pivot Ltd. engages in manufacturing and selling of explosives, fertilisers and industrial chemicals. The company operates through businesses: Asia Pacific, Americas, and Corporate. The Asia Pacific business operates through five segments: Incitec Pivot Fertilisers, Southern Cross International, Fertilisers Elimination, Dyno Nobel Asia Pacific and Asia Pacific Eliminations.
