Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.75

Shares of Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.75 and traded as low as $1.50. Infinite Group shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 114 shares trading hands.

Infinite Group Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $720,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.70.

About Infinite Group

(Get Rating)

Infinite Group, Inc is a developer of cybersecurity software and a provider of cybersecurity related services and managed information security related services to commercial businesses and government organizations. Its services include Virtual CISO, Penetration Testing, Security Assessment, and Incident Response.

Featured Stories

