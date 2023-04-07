Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.37

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.37 and traded as high as $8.00. Innodata shares last traded at $7.42, with a volume of 152,555 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Innodata in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Innodata Trading Up 2.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $209.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average of $4.39.

Institutional Trading of Innodata

Innodata Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Innodata by 0.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,018,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Innodata by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 306,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Innodata by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Innodata by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Innodata by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 60,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Innodata, Inc is a data engineering company, which engages in providing artificial intelligence software platforms and management of its services. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment combines deep neural networks and human expertise in multiple domains to make unstructured information useable.

