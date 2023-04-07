Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.37

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.37 and traded as high as $8.00. Innodata shares last traded at $7.42, with a volume of 152,555 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Innodata in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Innodata Trading Up 2.8 %
The stock has a market cap of $209.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average of $4.39.
Innodata Company Profile
Innodata, Inc is a data engineering company, which engages in providing artificial intelligence software platforms and management of its services. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment combines deep neural networks and human expertise in multiple domains to make unstructured information useable.
