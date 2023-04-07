Insider Buying: M&G plc (LON:MNG) Insider Buys £19,300 in Stock

M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Rating) insider Andrea Rossi purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 193 ($2.40) per share, with a total value of £19,300 ($23,969.20).

M&G Trading Up 0.1 %

LON MNG opened at GBX 190.10 ($2.36) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 200.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 190.71. The stock has a market cap of £4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -297.03, a P/E/G ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.67. M&G plc has a 12-month low of GBX 159.30 ($1.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 229.90 ($2.86). The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.17.

M&G Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a GBX 13.40 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.19%. This is a boost from M&G’s previous dividend of $6.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. M&G’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3,125.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

M&G Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MNG shares. Berenberg Bank cut shares of M&G to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 260 ($3.23) to GBX 218 ($2.71) in a research report on Monday, January 30th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 260 ($3.23) to GBX 265 ($3.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 190 ($2.36) to GBX 200 ($2.48) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 247 ($3.07) price target on shares of M&G in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 222.14 ($2.76).

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

