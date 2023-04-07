Insider Buying: Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSWW) Director Acquires 60,066 Shares of Stock

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSWW – Get Rating) Director George N. Mattson bought 60,066 shares of XOS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $36,039.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 690,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,039.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

XOS Stock Up 70.2 %

XOSWW traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.07. 17,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,184. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.08. Xos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.44.

