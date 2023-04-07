Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) SVP Sells $3,349,931.34 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Alphabet Stock Performance
NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $108.42 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $137.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.98 and a 200-day moving average of $95.91.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 21,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 18,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.
About Alphabet
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alphabet (GOOGL)
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
- 3 April Earnings Plays for Bullish Swing Traders
- Is Constellation Brands Star About To Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.