Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) SVP Sells $3,349,931.34 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $108.42 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $137.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.98 and a 200-day moving average of $95.91.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 21,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 18,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

