Insider Selling: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Sells $18,520.52 in Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total value of $18,520.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,210,613.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

AMPH opened at $39.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.53 and a 200-day moving average of $30.88. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 260.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 20,640 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 80,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 29,955 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.

