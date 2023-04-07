Insider Selling: BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) CEO Sells 120,000 Shares of Stock

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) CEO Neil Kumar sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $1,855,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,132,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,511,882.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Neil Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 3rd, Neil Kumar sold 120,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $1,315,200.00.

On Friday, February 17th, Neil Kumar sold 44,798 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $568,934.60.

On Friday, February 3rd, Neil Kumar sold 120,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $1,321,200.00.

BridgeBio Pharma Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BBIO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.61. 1,718,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,319,993. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.69. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.71. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $19.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Institutional Trading of BridgeBio Pharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 15,368 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 52.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 20,117 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,424,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,655,000 after acquiring an additional 92,429 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,079,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after buying an additional 33,792 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

