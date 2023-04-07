Insider Selling: Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) EVP Sells $27,941.76 in Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $27,941.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,146,215.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE CLH opened at $133.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.38. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.56 and a 1 year high of $144.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 1.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLH shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.38.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

