Insider Selling: DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Director Sells 3,174 Shares of Stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) Director Anne Fink sold 3,174 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total transaction of $441,439.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,017.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of DKS stock traded down $2.05 on Friday, hitting $137.94. 1,159,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,767,332. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $152.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 45.97%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 37.14%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6,908.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,493 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $130,224,000 after buying an additional 1,226,735 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 179.0% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,179,258 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $123,397,000 after buying an additional 756,539 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,174,456 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $141,275,000 after buying an additional 632,420 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 881,663 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $106,366,000 after buying an additional 6,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 679,115 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $81,691,000 after buying an additional 188,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DKS shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Williams Trading lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.61.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

