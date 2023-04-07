Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.64, for a total transaction of $6,185,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,903,329.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 30th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.63, for a total transaction of $5,945,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $6,010,000.00.

On Thursday, March 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $6,034,800.00.

On Thursday, March 9th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $5,568,000.00.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00.

On Thursday, February 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total transaction of $6,922,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $6,640,000.00.

On Thursday, January 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total transaction of $7,626,800.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total transaction of $7,682,400.00.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total transaction of $7,400,800.00.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $3.66 on Friday, hitting $158.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,618,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,563. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.03 and a 1-year high of $217.25. The stock has a market cap of $61.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 43.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $11.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Moderna by 307.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRNA. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

