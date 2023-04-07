Insider Selling: Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) EVP Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.99, for a total value of $8,729,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,866,402.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lee Klarich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $8,361,900.00.

On Tuesday, January 10th, Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32.

Shares of PANW stock traded down $2.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $191.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,931,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,412,407. The company has a market cap of $58.08 billion, a PE ratio of 2,617.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.92 and a 200-day moving average of $164.83. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $213.63.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised Palo Alto Networks from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.03.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

