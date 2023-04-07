Insider Selling: Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) EVP Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.99, for a total value of $8,729,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,866,402.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Lee Klarich also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 13th, Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $8,361,900.00.
- On Tuesday, January 10th, Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32.
Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of PANW stock traded down $2.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $191.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,931,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,412,407. The company has a market cap of $58.08 billion, a PE ratio of 2,617.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.92 and a 200-day moving average of $164.83. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $213.63.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised Palo Alto Networks from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.03.
Palo Alto Networks Company Profile
Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Palo Alto Networks (PANW)
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
- 3 April Earnings Plays for Bullish Swing Traders
- Is Constellation Brands Star About To Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.