Insider Selling: Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CFO Sells $167,232.70 in Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 17,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $167,232.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,188.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, January 10th, Todd Mcelhatton sold 7,500 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $48,525.00.

Shares of ZUO opened at $9.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average is $7.72. Zuora, Inc. has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZUO shares. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Zuora in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Zuora to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Zuora from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Zuora from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zuora currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZUO. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Zuora during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 45,292 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 504.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 113,942 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Zuora by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 30,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Zuora by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,876,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after buying an additional 583,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

