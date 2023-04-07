Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Insignia Systems Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISIG opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. Insignia Systems has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $11.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 million, a PE ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average of $7.79.

Institutional Trading of Insignia Systems

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISIG. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Insignia Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insignia Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Insignia Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

About Insignia Systems

Insignia Systems, Inc engages in the provision of in-store and digital advertising solutions. It serves the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

