Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) CFO Sells $399,479.05 in Stock

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total transaction of $399,479.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,278,158.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Insulet Stock Performance

NASDAQ PODD opened at $317.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,295.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $299.05 and its 200-day moving average is $284.03. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $181.00 and a 12-month high of $326.74.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $369.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.73 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PODD. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $245.00 to $292.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Insulet by 448.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

About Insulet

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Read More

