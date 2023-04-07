Integrity Financial Corp WA Sells 210 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Integrity Financial Corp WA trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,107,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,469,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,944 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,629,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,087 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6,749.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,384,288 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $410,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334,875 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,893,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,732,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,387 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,773 shares of company stock worth $42,648,450 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $270.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $280.00. The firm has a market cap of $667.81 billion, a PE ratio of 155.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $237.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.60.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.67.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.