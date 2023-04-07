Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $168.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 55.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ICE. Citigroup upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.27.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE:ICE traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.25. 3,104,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,384,639. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Intercontinental Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,146,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intercontinental Exchange

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.