International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288,286 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $40,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,395,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,934 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 264.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,629,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,046 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,790 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 9,750.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 476,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 471,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Edward Jones cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM stock traded down $1.64 on Friday, hitting $130.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,050,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,442,069. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.12. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The stock has a market cap of $118.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 375.00%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

