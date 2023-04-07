International Tower Hill Mines (TSE:ITH) Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (TSE:ITH – Get Rating) (NYSE:THM) were up 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.86 and last traded at C$0.85. Approximately 4,780 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 16,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.84.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$166.01 million, a P/E ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.69.

About International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

