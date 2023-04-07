Interserve (LON:IRV) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.05

Interserve plc (LON:IRV – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 6.05 ($0.08) and traded as high as GBX 11.11 ($0.14). Interserve shares last traded at GBX 6.05 ($0.08), with a volume of 5,466,403 shares traded.

Interserve Trading Down 37.0 %

The company has a market cap of £13.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6.05.

About Interserve

Interserve Plc provides advice, design, construction, equipment, facilities management, and citizen services in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its Support Services segment offers support services to public- and private-sector clients. The company's Construction segment designs, constructs, and maintains buildings and infrastructure.

