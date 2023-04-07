inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Trading Up 2.9%

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) was up 2.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.30 and last traded at $18.86. Approximately 119,289 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 109,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.32.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INTT shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of inTEST in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of inTEST from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th.
inTEST Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.84 million, a P/E ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 1.92.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On inTEST
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in inTEST by 489,800.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in inTEST by 329.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in inTEST during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in inTEST by 21.1% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in inTEST during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.87% of the company’s stock.
About inTEST
inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on inTEST (INTT)
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
- 3 April Earnings Plays for Bullish Swing Traders
- Is Constellation Brands Star About To Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.