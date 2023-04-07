Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) Shares Purchased by Vance Wealth Inc.

Vance Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up 4.4% of Vance Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Vance Wealth Inc. owned about 0.12% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $6,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQM. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of QQQM stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.81. 634,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,329. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.64. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $104.62 and a 1 year high of $146.56.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

