Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is McAdam LLC’s 8th Largest Position

McAdam LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 168,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,660 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 2.7% of McAdam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $27,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,801,000 after purchasing an additional 39,735 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,593,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,190,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $470,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $143.09. 2,182,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,367,330. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $160.48.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
- FedEx Takes Flight; Analysts See More Gains Ahead
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.