Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) Shares Sold by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF makes up about 1.1% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 215.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

RYF traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $50.01. The company had a trading volume of 35,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,669. The firm has a market cap of $359.07 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $47.29 and a 1 year high of $64.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.20.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RYF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RYF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.