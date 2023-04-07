Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Acquired by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,822,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 388,024 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 1.15% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $11,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 456,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 186,709 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,694,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 209,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 61,960 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IOVA. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,001,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,999,584. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $18.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.47.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

