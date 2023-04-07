Ipsidy (OTCMKTS:IDTY) Shares Down 16.3%

Ipsidy Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDTY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 16.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 28,054 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 484,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

Ipsidy Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.97.

Ipsidy Company Profile

authID, Inc engages in the delivery of secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions. It operates through the following segments: Identity Management and Payment Processing. The Identity Management segment specializes in biometric software products in North America and Africa. The Payment Processing segment offers electronic payment gateway services in South America.

