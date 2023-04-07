Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 5th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of IRWD opened at $10.88 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.95.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $107.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.23 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 42.64% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 28,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 46,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $492,196.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 842,064 shares in the company, valued at $8,984,822.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 46,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $492,196.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 842,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,822.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald Silver sold 2,929 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $33,419.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,571.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,783 shares of company stock worth $1,565,785. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) products. It operates through the Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded on January 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

