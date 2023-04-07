iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Sold by Day & Ennis LLC

Day & Ennis LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TLH stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.40. 210,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,326. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.68 and a 1 year high of $129.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.22 and a 200 day moving average of $110.59.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.