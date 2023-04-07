iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 621,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 4.8% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $58,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $94.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.72.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

