iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Capital Planning LLC

Capital Planning LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 134,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 35,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $290,000. FAS Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 130,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $94.17. 2,997,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,156,574. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $108.72. The firm has a market cap of $64.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.01 and a 200-day moving average of $97.35.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.