iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Bought by Financial Council Asset Management Inc

Financial Council Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises 5.3% of Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Financial Council Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $8,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.96. 357,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,801. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $76.95 and a twelve month high of $104.42. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.43.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

