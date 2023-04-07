iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,586 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 45,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Acas LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,926,000. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 53,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $71.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.87. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $73.22.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.