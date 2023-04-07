iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Day & Ennis LLC

Day & Ennis LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,867 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963,741 shares during the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 2,894,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,942,000 after acquiring an additional 354,878 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 695,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,455,000 after acquiring an additional 341,384 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,144,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,097,000 after acquiring an additional 336,924 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,635,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,335,000 after acquiring an additional 334,879 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VLUE stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.97. The company had a trading volume of 207,163 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.85 and a 200 day moving average of $92.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

