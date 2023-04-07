iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Holdings Raised by Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 68.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,522 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 4.4% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $10,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,284,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,833. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $108.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.46.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.