iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Financial Guidance Group Inc.

Financial Guidance Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 6.6% of Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% during the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $108.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.46. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $108.91.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

