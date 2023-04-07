iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Arbor Investment Advisors LLC

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.1% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $33,422,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $242.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $274.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $234.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

