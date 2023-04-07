iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Position Reduced by Vance Wealth Inc.

Vance Wealth Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $242.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,681. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $234.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.21. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $274.15.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

