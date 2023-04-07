iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) is Stiles Financial Services Inc’s 9th Largest Position

Stiles Financial Services Inc trimmed its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,608 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up about 1.8% of Stiles Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. First Command Bank increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 43.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,284. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.22. The company has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.59 and a 12 month high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

