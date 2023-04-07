iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Acquired by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up about 18.1% of First Pacific Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $36,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $64,000.

OEF stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $187.90. The company had a trading volume of 114,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,514. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $157.57 and a one year high of $207.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.89.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

