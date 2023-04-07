iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Position Trimmed by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,752 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TIP. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 255.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,874,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,563 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,684,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,677,000 after purchasing an additional 121,664 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,416,000 after purchasing an additional 50,689 shares in the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,232,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,323,000 after purchasing an additional 43,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,146,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.15. 2,955,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,073,290. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $122.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.56.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

